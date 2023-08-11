Texas woman suspected of DUI after hitting ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ sign in Palm Springs

A 27-year-old woman was arrested early today on suspicion of almost hitting a group of pedestrians before colliding into a "Don't Drink and Drive'' signboard during a DUI checkpoint, but was later released on bond.

The woman, a Texas resident, was arrested shortly after midnight Friday at the intersection of East Tahquitz Canyon Way and North Calle Alvazado on suspicion of driving under the influence and obstructing an officer, according to inmate records. She was released the same day on a $5,000 bail bond.

A DUI and driver's license checkpoint was conducted from 7 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Tahquitz Canyon Way, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. The checkpoint was funded by a grant that's aimed to detect and prevent impaired driving to enhance road safety.

"At approximately midnight, an electronic signboard stationed at Tahquitz Canyon Way and Calle Alvarado was struck by a vehicle,'' police wrote in a statement. "The driver had nearly collided with a group of pedestrians leaving the theater before colliding with the signboard.''

The safety of the pedestrians was ensured by ``well-coordinated actions of officers and our dispatch center,'' police said.

At the conclusion of the checkpoint, in which 285 were screened, three DUI arrests were made and five citations were issued for driving without a valid driver's license, according to police.