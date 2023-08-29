Arraignment set For man, 28, suspected in fatal hit-run in Palm Springs

An October arraignment date was set today for a 28-year-old man suspected in a fatal hit-and-run collision last year in Palm Springs.

Cody Jay Hamilton was charged July 25 with one felony count of a hit-and-run causing death, according to court records. He's set to be arraigned on the charge Oct. 10 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Officers responded July 29, 2022, to a fatal pedestrian-versus-vehicle collision in the area of East Ramon Road and El Placer Road, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan after investigators recovered parts at the site and watched video surveillance footage.

Police said that the community's response to the department's efforts to gather more information was remarkable and that a tip helped investigators with the case.

The suspect vehicle was subsequently found at a residence in Cathedral City and Hamilton was allegedly identified as the alleged driver, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hamilton on Aug. 10 and the department's traffic division found and arrested him Thursday in Cathedral City, police said. According to court records, he was released from the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Friday on a $75,000 bail bond.

"The Palm Springs Police Department would like to extend its sincere appreciation for the outstanding investigative work conducted by the Traffic Division,'' police said. "Despite initially having only vehicle parts left at the scene of the crash, their efforts, combined with the support of the community, enabled the resolution of this case."