Two men arrested on suspicion of having illegally possessed firearms in Indio

Two men were arrested today on suspicion of having illegally possessed firearms in Indio.

Indio residents Michael Angel Rodriguez, 27, and Gregorio Figueroa Martinez, 52, were arrested Tuesday morning following a search at a residence in the 81000 block of Sirocco Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Heredia said that the search, served by the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force with assistance from the California Highway Patrol's K-9 Team and Patrol Aviation, stemmed from an investigation involving illegally possessed firearms.

"Gang Task Force Officers recovered a Mac-11 pistol, an AKM Pistol, a non-serialized AR-15 rifle, an AR-15 rifle that was reported stolen, a semi- automatic PA-63 handgun, an AR-15 rifle, and a 1911 semi-automatic handgun,'' Heredia wrote in a statement.

The two suspects were subsequently arrested, Rodriguez on suspicion of multiple felony weapon charges and Figueroa on suspicion of possessing an unregistered firearm, according to Heredia.

Both suspects were booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center, where Figueroa remains held on $10,000 but Rodriguez was released, according to inmate records