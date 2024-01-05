Felon who entered property during Fairview Fire evacuation zone gets probation

A felon who joined two others in breaking into a house that had been evacuated due to threats from a large wildfire near Hemet was on probation today after admitting misdemeanor charges.

John Jason Blackwood, 45, of Hemet on Thursday admitted a trespassing count, along with a charge of entering an area closed due to a state disaster order. Under the plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, a felony burglary count and misdemeanor petty theft count were dismissed.

Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Prevost did not impose jail time but did sentence Blackwood to one year of probation.

In 2022, Blackwood's co-defendants, 33-year-old Deven Jessica Hooker and 52-year-old Michael Edward Serrano -- both of Hemet -- pleaded guilty to charges in separate agreements with prosecutors.

Hooker admitted a burglary charge and was sentenced to 24 months felony probation, as well as 60 days in county jail.

Serrano admitted a felony burglary charge and was sentenced to two years probation, as well as 37 days in jail.

The trio were apprehended by sheriff's deputies on the afternoon of Sept. 10, 2022, within the Fairview Fire evacuation zone.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Anthony Pelato, patrol deputies were alerted to a vehicle cruising the area of Cora Lee Lane and Diamond Valley Road, southeast of Hemet.

The sparsely populated neighborhood was among multiple locations placed under an evacuation warning or mandate because of the deadly Fairview Fire, which erupted on Labor Day and scorched just over 28,000 acres before it was fully contained two weeks later.

"Deputies performing high-visibility patrols safeguarding evacuated properties responded rapidly to canvass the area in search of the suspicious vehicle and persons,'' Pelato said. "The deputies located the vehicle with one suspect inside and began a ground search for the additional suspects."

Hooker was arrested at the wheel of the car.

Pelato said deputies spotted a house on Cora Lee with a broken window and conducted a search, locating the two men inside. They were taken into custody without incident.

According to court records, Blackwood has prior convictions for possession of controlled substances while armed, making criminal threats and vehicle theft. Serrano had priors for burglary, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Hooker had prior misdemeanors for possession of controlled substances and shoplifting.