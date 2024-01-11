Skip to Content
Crime

Baby airlifted to hospital after pursuit suspect crashes in Thermal

A baby was airlifted to the hospital following a police pursuit of a wanted felon that ended in a crash Thursday afternoon in Thermal.

The incident started at around 2:30 p.m., that's when Riverside County Sheriff's deputies located a wanted felon in the 78000 block of Highway 111 near the border of La Quinta and Indio.

Deputies attempted a vehicle stop but the suspect failed to yield, leading to a pursuit being initiated.

The pursuit continued until the suspect crashed into an uninvolved vehicle in the area of Fillmore Street and 66th Avenue in Thermal.

The suspect fled from the vehicle into a canal, where they were later taken into custody.

A baby suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

The occupants of the uninvolved vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.

Jesus Reyes

