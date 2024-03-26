Defense set to rest in trial of man accused of attacking Palm Springs motorists

The defense is expected to rest tomorrow in the trial of a 29-year-old motorist accused in a series of unexplained attacks on fellow drivers and one bicyclist throughout Palm Springs in a single afternoon, resulting in damage and minor injuries.

Juaquin Mercer Moraga of Palm Springs was arrested in June 2022 following the alleged assault frenzy that occurred on multiple roads, possibly while he was in the throes of paranoid delusions.

Moraga is charged with three counts each of attempted murder and vandalism, along with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of battery and driving on a suspended license.

On Monday, the prosecution rested, and defense attorneys were slated to wrap up Wednesday morning at the Riverside Hall of Justice. It was unknown whether Riverside County Superior Court Judge Charles Koosed intended to schedule closing statements this week or next week.

Moraga is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail. According to a trial brief filed by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, on the afternoon of June 6, 2022, the defendant allegedly engaged in a bizarre string of actions, targeting at least eight people.

The first alleged attack occurred just after 1 p.m. in the area of North Palm Canyon Drive and Vista Chino Road, where 68-year-old David Knowlton and his 66-year-old companion, Mollie de la Cruz, were heading out of Palm Springs to return to Newport Beach.

Moraga allegedly began tailing them, then began playing the passing game, placing his silver Lexus GS immediately in front of Knowlton's car, forcing him to go around, prosecutors said. During this back-and forth, Moraga allegedly threw objects at the vehicle, causing minor damage. When the victim pulled over to inspect the damage, the defendant stopped his Lexus in the same place, got out and shouted, "You're not getting away with this!'' the brief alleged.

Knowlton feared for his and his companion's lives and attempted to speed away, but Moraga gave chase, prosecutors said. The defendant finally stopped at Overture Drive and allegedly threw a metal pipe at the rear of the victim's car as he headed toward Interstate 10. Moraga did not continue his pursuit onto the freeway.

The next round of roadway disturbances occurred between 6:40 p.m. 6:52 p.m.

Thomas Gintz, driving his Range Rover SUV southbound on Avenida Caballeros, was passing East Tahquitz Canyon when Moraga, standing on the shoulder of the road, swung a pole "at the passenger's side of the Range Rover, causing a dent on the rear passenger door,'' according to the brief.

When the victim stopped and got out of his SUV to check the damage, the defendant allegedly confronted him, yelling ``you're not man enough'' to use a gun, court papers stated. Moraga then allegedly accelerated toward Gintz, who had to ``jump out of the way'' to avoid being struck, the brief said. He called 911.

Two minutes later, near Sunrise Way and Tahquitz Canyon, Alex Lee was in his Jeep Gladiator and encountered Moraga going northbound on Sunrise, and when the Jeep approached, the defendant ``swerved into him,'' causing minor

damage below the driver's side door, according to the prosecution. The victim

called police and continued toward home.

Two minutes after that, at Sunrise and Ramon Road, Michael Maranhas, driving his convertible BMW with the top down, came across Moraga stopped in the middle of Ramon in his Lexus, forcing the victim to come to a stop, at which point the defendant allegedly threw his car into reverse and backed into the BMW twice, prosecutors said.

The victim sat shocked when Moraga jumped out of his Lexus, ran back and hit him in the face, shouting, ``Don't you follow me!'' according to the brief.

Roughly three minutes later, a bicyclist, Christopher Hauser, riding in the 1300 block of East Barristo Road near Palm Springs High School, was going westbound when he spotted Moraga's Lexus on the opposite side of the corridor. He told police that the sedan suddenly accelerated, crossed over the median and came directly at him, going about 60 mph.

"The bicyclist said he was required to take evasive action ... and jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the speeding vehicle,'' the brief said.

The victim called police as the Lexus sped away.

Two minutes later, George Sheer was at a 76 Station on South Palm Canyon Drive, filling up a Toyota Highlander rental vehicle, when he was suddenly accosted by Moraga, who accused the victim of ``following me,'' court papers alleged, stating the defendant kicked a dent in a rear side panel on the SUV and sped away.

The final alleged attack occurred in the area of Sunny Dunes Road and Ramon. Prosecutors said John Lindstrom was at the wheel of a Volvo when he spotted Moraga ``standing in the middle'' of South Camino Real. As he passed the defendant's location, Moraga jumped into his Lexus and started chasing Lindstrom, the brief alleged. Using evasive maneuvers, Lindstrom was able to avoid contact with Moraga, whose actions caused a separate collision.

Palm Springs police officers stopped the defendant, who has no prior felony convictions, and took him into custody without incident moments later.

According to the defense's trial brief, psychiatric examinations indicated that Moraga was suffering "major depressive disorder," "cannabis use disorder" and post-traumatic stress disorder at the time.

"The (offenses) occurred when he was having paranoid delusions,'' the attorneys wrote. "He thought the victims were attempting to investigate him.''