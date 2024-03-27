San Bernardino man arrested in theft at outlet mall in Cabazon as part crime ring targeting shoe stores

A San Bernardino man was arrested in connection with a theft earlier this month at an outlet mall in Cabazon.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, is suspected of stealing property at a business in the 48000 block of Seminole Drive in Cabazon. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived, the four suspects had fled the scene, but they proceeded with the investigation.

Investigators were able to identify the San Bernardino man as one of the suspects. During the investigation, they learned that he is believed to be involved in an Organized Retail Crime ring, targeting shoe stores throughout Southern California, with an estimated loss of over $150,000.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday after the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station patrol deputies, the Crime Suppression Unit, and Investigations Unit served a search warrant at his San Bernardino residence.

The suspect was arrested and booked at the Larry Smith Correctional Facility for burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, and organized retail theft. Additional investigations will be conducted to identify additional suspects related to the thefts.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is encouraged to call Deputy Kyle Kelly at the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station at 951–922–7100.