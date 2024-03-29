Man Suspected of Torturing, Killing Son Re-Enters Not Guilty Pleas

A 32-year-old man suspected of torturing and killing his 7-month-old son in Indio re-entered not guilty pleas today to felony charges including murder.

Jawhon Sherod Burts is also charged with one felony count each of torture and assault on a child under 8 with great bodily injury resulting in death, according to court records. He also faces a special circumstance allegation of inflicting torture.

Burts initially pleaded not guilty to the charges Dec. 22, 2021, during his first court appearance in the case. At the end of a preliminary hearing Dec. 27, 2023, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Randolph Rogers ruled there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial for Burts on the charges and allegation.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied the allegation again Friday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio and is set to make his next court appearance April 29.

Officers responded at 10:27 a.m. Dec. 19, 2021, to a report of an injured child in the 46700 block of Clinton Street, according to the Indio Police Department, Upon arrival, officers found the child, identified only by the initials "K.B.'' in court records, with suspicious injuries.

Detectives at the scene determined that the injuries were the result of abuse, and arrested Burts that day without incident.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries on Dec. 21, 2021, according to police spokesman Ben Guitron.

Burts remains held without bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

Burts previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse and one misdemeanor count of fighting in public in separate cases, according to court records.