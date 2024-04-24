Employee pepper-sprayed during robbery at outlet mall in Cabazon

An employee of a store at an outlet mall in Cabazon was pepper-sprayed during a robbery Wednesday evening.

The robbery was first reported at around 5:00 p.m. at a business on the 48000 block of Seminole Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"The reporting party stated items were taken from the business by four black male adults who fled from the location in a gray vehicle," writes Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, RSO's public information officer. "During the incident, an employee was pepper sprayed by a suspect."

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is the third criminal incident to take place in the outlet mall area today.

Just before 5:00 a.m., deputies found evidence of a burglary in the area. Details were limited and no suspect(s) were located.

Just before 10:00 a.m., deputies were called out for a report of a vehicle burglary. Authorities said the suspect(s) broke into a truck and stole items from inside. No suspects were located.

Anyone with information on any of the three incident in encouraged to contact the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station at 951-922-7100. You can also submit an anonymous crime tip at 760-341-STOP or click here.

