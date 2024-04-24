Indio residents accused of smuggling drugs into jail facilities

Four Indio residents, including three who are already in custody, were arrested on suspicion of attempting to smuggle drugs into Riverside County jail facilities.

In February, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Investigation Bureau began an investigation into inmates coordinating with a subject outside of the jail facilities to smuggle narcotics into the jail by way of the United States Postal Service, the agency announced on Wednesday.

"Through the course of this investigation, several suspects were identified who were smuggling fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and methamphetamine," reads an RSO news release. "Additionally, multiple letters containing illicit drugs were intercepted by jail staff."

A 32-year-old woman from Indio was arrested on Wednesday after investigators served a search warrant in the 46000 block of Clinton Street in Indio.

"Also located at the residence were several items of evidence consistent with facilitating and smuggling narcotics into the jail, including 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 3.5 ounces of heroin, and 6 ounces of concentrated cannabis," reads the RSO news release.

The woman faces multiple charges including smuggling narcotics into a correctional facility.

Three men from Indio who are already in jail were arrested in connection with the smuggling operation.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is part of their ongoing mission to prevent narcotics from getting into the correctional facilities.

"The diligence of our deputies during searches, implementation of the nonintrusive sensor and scanning device known as the 'Tek-84,' and comprehensive criminal investigations such as this are among several measures the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office has taken to combat the supply of narcotics into our jail system. Inmate education is a priority within our jails and inmates are furnished with educational material and classes about the dangers of narcotics, with an emphasis on fentanyl, provided by the Detention Health Services Division of the Riverside University Health System.: - Riverside County Sheriff's Office

If anyone has information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to contact Investigator Franklin Enochs or Correctional Deputy Gerald Dye at 951–922–7152.