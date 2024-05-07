Man arrested in Palm Springs after firearm report

A man was arrested on a separate warrant today after police were called about two vagrants damaging property in Palm Springs and one allegedly pulling a gun.

Officers initially responded to reports of "vagrant subjects" damaging a business property in the area of Vista Chino and Sunrise, Lt. Gustavo Araiza of the Palm Springs Police Department told City News Service.

The manager claimed that one of the suspects pulled out a firearm after they were asked to leave.

In the middle of performing an area check, the department briefly deployed air support in the form of a helicopter to assist the investigation.

Police eventually found and arrested a suspect shortly after 10 a.m. on a separate, existing warrant, according to Araiza. Officers were not able to locate the firearm in question.

The investigation continued Tuesday as police attempted to determine whether a charge of assault with a deadly weapon was applicable.