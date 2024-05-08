Man who sexually assaulted Rancho Mirage woman sentenced

A 27-year-old man who sexually assaulted a woman in Rancho Mirage was sentenced today to three years in state prison.

Reginald Demond Macon Jr. of Indio pleaded guilty in March to rape by force or fear under an agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped three related felony counts against the defendant.

During a hearing at the Larson Justice Center on Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Melissa Hale certified the terms of the plea deal and imposed the sentence stipulated by the prosecution and defense.

According to Sgt. Dan Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, patrol deputies were called to a Coachella Valley trauma center in the predawn hours of Dec. 9, 2023, to investigate reports of a sexual assault.

They encountered the victim, identified in court documents only as Jane Doe, who reported that she had been attacked at a residence, providing specific details and a thorough description of her assailant.

Milbrandt said detectives soon identified Macon as the attacker.

His connection to the victim, if any, was not disclosed.

The defendant was taken into custody without incident on Dec. 20, 2023, in Indio.

He had no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.