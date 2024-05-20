Palm Springs police releases footage of landscaping tools theft suspect

The Palm Springs Police Department released video footage today of a man appearing to steal over $2,500 of landscaping tools from a truck and trailer.

The theft occurred at 7:54 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Camino Sur, police said.

The suspect left with items including a Stihl weed eater, FS 91 R Edge Trimmer loop handle, Stihl HL94 24 Hedge trimmer, and Exmark commercial lawn mower, according to police. Using listed online retail prices, those items would total at least $2,500, including over $1,800 for the cheapest lawn mower model.

The man in the video was dressed in tan cargo pants, a gray long-sleeve shirt, an orange face shield, a black hat, and black shoes, appearing to use bolt cutters to remove the equipment.

Anyone with relevant information on the theft was encouraged to call Detective Alex Doherty at 760-323-8142.