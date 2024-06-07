Indio resident pleads guilty to four felony counts stemming from police chase

A 36-year-old man accused of striking multiple vehicles while leading officers on a vehicle pursuit from Indio to Thermal pleaded guilty to four felony counts today.

John Anthony Aispuro Jr. of Indio was charged with single counts each of evading arrest, eluding a pursuing peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and violating a protective order, according to court records. He entered his guilty pleas at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Court records show Aispuro was sentenced Friday afternoon, the results of which were not immediately available.

At around noon on October 26, 2022, officers responded to the 83-300 block of Corte Presidente in Indio to a report of a man violating a domestic violence-related temporary restraining order, according to Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department.

When officers arrived, Aispuro drove away from the scene in a red Honda Civic coupe, which was later spotted near Jackson Street and Genoa Gate, according to Guitron. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver hit an Indio Police Department vehicle before leading a pursuit toward Coachella.

Aispuro hit an additional police vehicle before being arrested near Avenue 66 in and Jackson in Thermal, Guitron said.

He was arrested and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center, where he was held on $100,000 bail.