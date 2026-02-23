2 arrested, 28 cited at DUI checkpoint in Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - Two people were arrested and 28 drivers were cited during a DUI checkpoint conducted over the weekend in Indian Wells.

The checkpoint was held from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday at Highway 111 and El Dorado Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Of the 921 vehicles screened, two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, 19 people were cited for driving without a license, one person was cited for having a suspended driver's license, seven were cited for miscellaneous traffic violations and one person was cited on an outstanding warrant, the department said.

The checkpoint location was selected based on data related to impaired- driving crashes, authorities said.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety Grant Program.