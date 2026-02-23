Deliberations begin in trial of felon accused of killing man on Indio street

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Jury deliberations began today in the trial of a convicted felon accused of gunning down an Indio man during a street confrontation over an apparent long-standing grudge.

Hilario Larry Muela Jr., 39, of Indio is charged with first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, illegal possession of a gun and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations for the 2023 death of 36-year-old Marco Ramirez Jr.

Testimony concluded at the end of last week, and the prosecution and defense rested Monday, delivering closing statements, after which Riverside County Superior Court Judge James Hawkins sent the jury behind closed doors to weigh testimony from the weeklong trial at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Jurors deliberated briefly Monday, then adjourned. Hawkins directed them to resume deliberations Tuesday morning.

"This is not a case of self-defense. This is a case of a man who was shot two times,'' Deputy District Attorney Jenna Barsamian told jurors in her opening statement last week.

Barsamian recalled that the victim and defendant were familiar with one another and not on good terms.

She said that shortly after 1 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2023, Muela was walking through the 45600 block of Smurr Street, near Requa Avenue, just north of Highway 111, when he passed Ramirez and a few other people outside the victim's home.

Barsamian said Muela later admitted to Indio Police Department investigators that he was armed, but that the pistol ``was just a backup type of thing.''

The prosecutor told jurors there had been bad blood between Muela and Ramirez, and she alleged that something triggered the defendant during their encounter that morning, leading him to see ``an opportunity to gain revenge on prior grievances.''

Muela allegedly pulled his pistol and shot the victim twice in the back. Ramirez died at the scene.

The defendant fled the location, but was quickly identified as the alleged assailant and taken into custody without incident that afternoon.

Defense attorney Joshua Visco told the jury that ``Mr. Muela acted in self-defense, and he is not guilty of murder.''

Visco also pointed to previous conflicts between the men, but he insisted his client was not the gadfly and, in fact, was fearful of Ramirez.

The attorney maintained that Muela only pulled his gun and opened fire to prevent harm to himself, but he did not elaborate on the exact circumstances.

Court records show the defendant has prior convictions that resulted in prison time, though they weren't specified.