Trial proceedings start for woman accused of killing Indio motel guest

MURRIETA, Calif. (KESQ) - Pretrial motions got underway today ahead of jury selection for the trial of a 35-year-old Arizona woman accused of gunning down a guest at an Indio motel.

Carla Sharese Flores allegedly killed 27-year-old Ashley Brito of Thousand Palms at the City Center Motel in 2021.

Flores is charged with first-degree murder and sentence-enhancing gunand great bodily injury allegations. Her case was transferred last week from the Larson Justice Center in Indio to the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta, where there was courtroom availability.

On Wednesday, Riverside County Superior Court Judge John Monterosso heard motions from the prosecution and defense regarding evidence, witnesses, jury instructions and scheduling. The judge is set to summon panels of prospective jurors to the Murrieta courthouse Thursday for screening.

Opening statements were expected sometime next week. Flores is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

According to Indio police, patrol officers went to the motel at 83597 Indio Blvd. on the evening of March 31, 2021, to investigate reports of a woman who had been shot.

Brito was found dead in a room.

Investigators quickly identified Flores as the alleged shooter and obtained a warrant for her arrest. Two days later, El Centro police officers were called to investigate a disturbance at a motel and encountered Flores, who was taken into custody without incident for alleged offenses in Imperial County.

She allegedly gave officers a fake name, but they soon confirmed her identity and learned that she was wanted in Indio, resulting in her being turned over to homicide detectives days later.

A possible motive for the shooting was not disclosed.

Flores has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

If convicted, she'd face a prospective mandatory minimum sentence of 50 years to life in state prison.