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Crime

Man faces attempted murder charges after attacking a man with a baseball bat

KESQ
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today at 7:31 PM
Published 7:26 PM

BANNING, Calif (KESQ)- A 34-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after Banning police said he attacked another man with a bat over the weekend.

The attack was reported on Sunday at around 2:55 p.m. on the 500 block of W. Ramsey Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man unresponsive with facial injuries. Witnesses provided information about the victim being struck with a baseball bat on the head. He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Witnesses added that following the assault, the suspect entered a nearby apartment and remained inside.

Later that night, officers secured a search warrant at an apartment in the 500 block of W. Ramsey Street. Officers located the suspect hiding in the apartment attic and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, where he remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170 and reference Banning Police Department Case #26-1077.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

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Isabella Carballoso

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