Coachella Valley Questions Answered

After being closed for more than a year because of the pandemic, the Cathedral City Senior Center is now back open for in-person programming.

Also back is executive director Geoff Corbin who had resigned earlier this year. News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke today with Corbin and associate director Rebecca Ruffing.

