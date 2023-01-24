Holocaust remembrance ceremony set to Friday at Palm Desert Civic Center Park

Coachella Valley residents will join others worldwide this week in remembering holocaust victims. Organizers say this year's ceremony will be especially meaningful in light of growing antisemitism.

The observance will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Palm Desert's Civic Park. The day is exactly 78 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. The United Nations created "International Holocaust Remembrance Day" in 2005.

"Holocaust denial is increasing for a lot of the young people for some reason. I think the internet is passing around crazy stuff that people believe in," said Steven Geiger, director of the Mensch International Foundation

For more information check out Peter Daut's interview with Steven at the top of the article.