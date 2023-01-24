Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Questions Answered
By
Published 8:22 PM

Holocaust remembrance ceremony set to Friday at Palm Desert Civic Center Park

Pixabay

Coachella Valley residents will join others worldwide this week in remembering holocaust victims.  Organizers say this year's ceremony will be especially meaningful in light of growing antisemitism. 

The observance will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Palm Desert's Civic Park. The day is exactly 78 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.  The United Nations created "International Holocaust Remembrance Day" in 2005. 

"Holocaust denial is increasing for a lot of the young people for some reason. I think the internet is passing around crazy stuff that people believe in," said Steven Geiger, director of the Mensch International Foundation

For more information check out Peter Daut's interview with Steven at the top of the article.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Coachella Valley Questions Answered

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content