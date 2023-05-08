Doctors warn of comeback of Mpox cases across the U.S.

Doctors are warning of a comeback in MPox cases across the nation and with the Palm Springs White Party less than a week away they want to make sure that people get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Mpox often begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of lymph nodes before progressing to a rash on the face and body. Transmission is possible through close physical contact with someone infected.

Several of the new cases involve people who were already vaccinated against Mpox.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Dr. Phyllis Ritchie, CEO & founder of PS…Test, a nonprofit clinic.

"So does that mean people who already vaccinated against Mpox need to get vaccinated again?" Peter asked Dr. Ritchie.

Dr. Ritchie responded, "The CDC is not recommending that yet. We don't know if there's a difference between sub-cutaneous injection or intra-dermal injection. We just don't know yet."

"The thing that we should remember is they're mild cases, and vaccination does not mean it's 100 percent. At best it's 80 percent effective we think," Dr Ritchie added.

Riverside County has had a total of 316 Mpox confirmed and probable cases since the 2022 outbreak. For more information, visit the county health's website at: https://www.ruhealth.org/mpox.

If you would like to find vaccination locations, visit: https://www.ruhealth.org/mpox-vaccine-locations