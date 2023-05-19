Hear from the owners/handlers of the local dog that won Best in Show at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

We're hearing from the Palm Springs couple whose dog just won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Six-year-old Buddy Holly beat out nearly 3,000 other pooches to win the top prize. Buddy is a PBVG And the first of his breed to ever win the prestigious award in the long history of competition.

Since his win, Buddy's owners say he has been spoiled with treats and having fun.

"What is next for Buddy Holly here in Palm Springs?" Peter Daut asked Buddy's owners/handlers Eric Ciceron and Janice Hayes.

"Well, he's going to make some appearances around town, and just get to be a normal dog, just like all the rest. He's going to live his best life at this point," Hayes said.

"Does he retire now, just like a lot of people who move to the desert, or does he continue to compete?" Peter asked.

Hayes responded, "He's just retired now. There's nothing better for us than that show, so we just said that's it, and so he's done. It was a great way to go out on top."

You can watch Peter's full interview with Ciceron and Hayes at the top of the article.