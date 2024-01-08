Dr. Abhijit Ghosh of UC Riverside discusses earthquakes

In the wake of Friday's magnitude 4.2 earthquake at the convergence of the San Andreas and San Jacinto fault zones, there are concerns that could have been a foreshock for a much bigger quake.

Some geophysicists are warning about the possibility of a major seismic event along the San Andreas Fault, which runs through our valley. Though it's impossible to predict the timing of an earthquake, experts we spoke with say foreshock events are not uncommon in our region.

And they want everyone throughout Southern California to be ready.

"No matter where you live you need to be prepared for a damaging earthquake, before the earthquake. And we think the San Andreas fault and many other faults are close to producing large, damaging earthquakes," said Dr. Abhijit Ghosh, Associate Professor of Geophysics at the University of California, Riverside

Ghosh also added, "We should always be prepared for an impending damaging earthquake. And we should know what to do during a strong ground earthquake, which is drop, cover and hold on."

