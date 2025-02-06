News Channel 3 Exclusive: DAP Health CEO in D.C. to advocate for health funding

DAP Health CEO David Brinkman is in Washington D.C. this week advocating and pushing for federal support for the 84,000 community members the valley nonprofit serves.

Brinkman says he wants to protect Medi-Cal, the public health insurance program for those with low income, and the Affordable Care Act to ensure people continue to receive the care they need. He added the vast majority of patients who get care at a DAP Health Clinic receive some funding from Medi-Cal.

During his time in Washington, Brinkman is meeting with key lawmakers that include valley Congressmen Reps. Dr. Raul Ruiz (CA-25) and Ken Calvert (CA-41).

In an exclusive interview, News Channel 3 Anchor Peter Daut spoke on Thursday to DAP Health CEO David Brinkman to get details on his visit to the nation's capital.