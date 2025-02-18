DAP Health partners with College of the Desert for free sexual wellness services to students
DAP Health is partnering with College of the Desert to offer students free STI testing and treatment, pregnancy and HIV testing, and birth control consultations.
The services, through a pop-up clinic, will be offered in room 133 of the Cravens Student Services Building at the COD campus every Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The clinic will be closed for lunch from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with DAP Health Chief Transformation Officer C.J. Tobe to get more details.
The services, provided at no charge to students regardless of insurance, include:
STI testing and treatment
Doxy PEP for STI prevention
Birth control consultations
Pregnancy testing
Emergency contraception
HIV testing
PrEP and PEP for HIV prevention