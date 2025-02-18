Skip to Content
DAP Health partners with College of the Desert for free sexual wellness services to students

Published 7:40 PM

DAP Health is partnering with College of the Desert to offer students free STI testing and treatment, pregnancy and HIV testing, and birth control consultations.

The services, through a pop-up clinic, will be offered in room 133 of the Cravens Student Services Building at the COD campus every Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The clinic will be closed for lunch from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with DAP Health Chief Transformation Officer C.J. Tobe to get more details.

The services, provided at no charge to students regardless of insurance, include:

STI testing and treatment
Doxy PEP for STI prevention
Birth control consultations
Pregnancy testing
Emergency contraception
HIV testing
PrEP and PEP for HIV prevention

Peter Daut

