DAP Health partners with College of the Desert for free sexual wellness services to students

DAP Health is partnering with College of the Desert to offer students free STI testing and treatment, pregnancy and HIV testing, and birth control consultations.

The services, through a pop-up clinic, will be offered in room 133 of the Cravens Student Services Building at the COD campus every Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The clinic will be closed for lunch from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with DAP Health Chief Transformation Officer C.J. Tobe to get more details.

The services, provided at no charge to students regardless of insurance, include:

STI testing and treatment

Doxy PEP for STI prevention

Birth control consultations

Pregnancy testing

Emergency contraception

HIV testing

PrEP and PEP for HIV prevention