Dating apps jumping on the AI trend

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - With AI on the rise in education, art and entertainment, it was only a matter of time before it also affected the dating world.

And with Valentine's Day almost here, dating apps are now jumping on the AI trend.

The apps now have services that include AI matchmakers and AI feedback on dating profiles.

It's even giving people advice on what to say next in a direct message conversation with a match.

But local dating experts say people should not become over-reliant on AI.

"While AI does improve efficiency, here's the distinction: efficiency isn't intimacy, and that's where this disconnect is coming in and people need to kind of raise an eyebrow over that," Julie Spira of cyberdatingexpert.com

Dating apps are also using AI to detect fake profiles and flag suspicious behavior.

But experts say real-time communication remains essential.