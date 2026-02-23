What Matters Next retreat for gay men 50+
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs boasts one of the highest concentrations of LGBTQ residents per capita in the nation and as gay men over 50 look at the next chapter of their lives, a new Palm Springs-based company is launching a weekend retreat designed to help them find purpose and connection. It will be held March 27th through 29th.
News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke today with the co-founder of the What Matters Next Retreat, Christian Winslow.
For more information, visit whatmattersnext.com