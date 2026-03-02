Dr. Nina Srinivasan Rathbun discusses consequences of U.S. strikes on Iran

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - What happens in Iran doesn't stay in Iran. Experts warn the consequences of this war will radiate across the Middle East and the world.

They say right now the main concern for American citizens, especially those with family members serving overseas, is the risk to United States service members.

Any U.S. troops deployed in the Middle East now face a much higher risk. T

The other big concern is the economy. They say the Middle East is critical to global oil supply, and the war could drive oil prices higher, which in turn would increase gas prices.

"The real question is who will take over in Iran afterwards. And there are two real possibilities. One, another hardliner, particularly from the Revolutionary Guard, will come in and take over. This strength of the regime is still quite strong and the opposition is quite weak. The alternative, the nicer alternative for the United States is that a pragmatic individual from the regime takes over. That is the best-case scenario," Dr. Nina Srinivasan Rathbun, International Relations Professor at USC, told News Channel 3's Peter Daut in an in-depth interview.

Experts say this campaign will likely continue for several more days. A key factor is what targets Iran focuses on, and if that includes oil facilities.