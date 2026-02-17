Floor signing of St. Jude Dream home marks construction milestone

Palm Desert, Calif. (KESQ) -- A big milestone is underway inside the St. Jude Dream home in the Silver Spur Ranch community in South Palm Desert, just a walk away from the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.

Those who made the Dream Home a reality had the chance to sign the floor on Tuesday.

The home is being built by GHA Companies in the Silver Spur Ranch community in south Palm Desert right by The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. It's a single-story, 2,600 square foot home. It will have three bedrooms, three and a half baths, a flex room, and a three-car garage. The home also includes an open concept layout, an upgraded kitchen with a large island, and a walk-in pantry.

Call 800-535-6748 to get your ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home.

We'll announce the winner of the home on March 10!