California

2 people fatally stabbed near Riverside courthouse

MGN
By
New
Published 11:43 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Two people were fatally stabbed early today in downtown Riverside, and a search was on for a suspect.   

According to the Riverside Police Department, officers responded just after 2 a.m. to a report of a person down near Main and 12th streets, where they found two injured people.

Paramedics were called and pronounced both people dead at the scene from apparent stab wounds.  

It was unclear what prompted the attacks, and there was no immediate information about a possible suspect.   

Streets were closed in the area while police investigated.

City News Service

