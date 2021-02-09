Series of earthquakes strike near the Salton Sea

Earthquake Alert

Multiple earthquakes have occurred at the south end of the Salton Sea this afternoon.

Since 3:51 p.m. there have been six earthquakes in the area. The latest quake was a M2.5 at 5:45 p.m.

Multiple earthquakes have occurred at the south end of the Salton Sea this afternoon. The first was a M3.0 at 3:51 p.m. with (2) M3.8 since. The latest being at 5:27 p.m.



Have you felt any shaking? pic.twitter.com/WQNyQuRz56 — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) February 10, 2021

