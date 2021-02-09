Skip to Content
Earthquake Alert
By ,
today at 5:59 pm
Published 5:48 pm

Series of earthquakes strike near the Salton Sea

Multiple earthquakes have occurred at the south end of the Salton Sea this afternoon.

Since 3:51 p.m. there have been six earthquakes in the area. The latest quake was a M2.5 at 5:45 p.m.

You can monitor the latest earthquakes on the KESQ First Alert weather app. Click here to download for free.

News / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Haley Clawson

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content