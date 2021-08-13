DSUSD holds orientation for its new staff members ahead of the first day of school

Education

Students in the Desert Sands Unified School District return to classrooms next week. The district's nearly 90 new staff members continued to learn the ropes in an orientation held this morning.

Teachers, counselors, and a few nurses all attended the orientation. The topics includes learning how to run their classrooms, take attendance, and how to use technology in the classroom.

Teachers said they're excited for the first day of school

"I want to make everyone feel welcome, and a safe space to come and learn. And let everybody know that we're here for the long haul. And we're gonna help and support you to reach that new level," said

The training also invovled a strong emphasis on the social emotional aspect of teaching.

Cook said they have added more time for teachers to reflect on how they are doing and finding balance in their lives.

DSUSD's first day of school is on Wednesday. The district is the last in the valley to return to school.

DSUSD officials held a back to school webinar earlier this week with safety informational videos for students and parents. You can watch the videos which are available in either English or Spanish below:

