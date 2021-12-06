CVUSD hosting community tech sale event with refurbished iPads and Macs

The Coachella Valley Unified School District is hosting a community technology sale event where the public can buy refurbished iPads and Macs up to 40% off retail price until supplies last.

You can preorder devices online now by visiting https://bit.ly/3dr1Ki0 or attending an in-person sale event hosted by Second Life Mac on Monday, December 6th and Tuesday, December 7th from 3 pm to 9 pm at the CVUSD offices at 87225 Church Street in Thermal.

The password for preordering online is communitysale.

The event is in partnership with Coachella Valley Education Foundation and Second Life Mac.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Coachella Valley Education Foundation.

Below is a list of the products:

iPad 5th Gen 32GB $199.00

iPad 6th Gen 32GB $249.00

MacBook Air 11" 2015 - 1.6GHz/4GB/128GB $369.00

MacBook Air 13" 2017 1.8GHz/8GB/128GB $489.00

Bags and Cases $25.00

2-Year Extended Warranty w/ Accidental and Prepaid Shipping $49.99

3-Year Extended Warranty w/ Accidental and Prepaid Shipping $69.99

All devices have been refurbished by Second Life Mac expert technicians and fully tested. Second Life Mac will provide a 30-day warranty from the date of purchase. After 30-days, if an extended warranty was purchased at the time of the transaction, claims can be submitted directly with the extended warranty provider.

Second Life Mac will only be accepting credit, debit cards, and Apple Pay. Sales tax will be collected at the time of transaction and is not included in the prices above. All extended warranties must be purchased at the time of transaction. Tax-Exempt organizations are welcome. Please bring a tax-exempt certificate with you and a valid ID. All sales are final.

All Second Life Mac employees will be wearing masks during this event.

There are no limits on quantities purchased.For any additional questions, contact:

Lissette Santiago

Community Engagement Manager

Coachella Valley Unified School District

87225 Church St., Thermal, CA 92274

Email: lissette.santiago@cvusd.us

Office: 760-848-1042