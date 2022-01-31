College of the Desert begins its Spring semester

College of the Desert students began their spring 2022 semester today.

Students returned to class both online and in-person Monday, qualifying them for up to $100 per credit from a federal grant.

Under the grant from the U.S. Department of Education, students will be paid regardless of classes being credit or noncredit, college officials said. The grant is aimed at getting people back to school amid the disruptive

COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the college, students taking up to 18 for-credit course units would earn up to $1,800 for the semester, more than double the per-unit cost of $46.

Students must enroll by March 15 to qualify for the grant.

Interested students were asked to contact Enrollment Services at 760- 346-8041.