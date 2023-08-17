CSUSB Palm Desert campus to host 10th annual student convocation Aug. 22

The California State University San Bernardino's Palm Desert Campus today announced that it will host the 10th annual Student Convocation next week in Indian Wells welcoming students to the new academic year.

The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Indian Wells Theater, 37500 Cook St., and will be livestreamed at csusb.edu/pdc, according to PDC spokesman Michael Singer.

The festivities will get underway with a welcome by interim Assistant Dean of Student Engagement Avi Rodriuez and will be followed by a land acknowledgement by PDC's Associated Students Inc. Vice President Diego Rendon.

"A dinner for all attendees will follow the ceremony in the courtyard of the Palm Desert Health Sciences Building and will include lawn games, a photo booth and DJs from Paws Radio, the campus radio station,'' Singer wrote in a statement.

Other speakers set to speak throughout the night include CSUSB President Tomas D. Morales, Academic Affairs Provost and Vice President Rafik Mohamed, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Daria Graham, and PDC Associate Vice President, administrator and alumna Renata Flores, according to Singer.

The ceremony will be held to welcome students, faculty, staff, distinguished campus administration members and friends of the PDC campus into the 2023-24 academic year, Singer said.