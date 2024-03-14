BNP Paribas presents four CVHS students with $20K scholarships

Four tennis players from Coachella Valley High School are over the moon. They’ve each earned a $20,000 scholarship from BNP Paribas for college.

The students were presented the scholarships at a special ceremony with BNP Paribas officials at the school on Thursday.

The students are Nevaeh Robles, Kamila Cortes Ramirez, Jose Arreola, and Miguel Gonzalez.

Jose Arreola has maintained a high GPA all while being part of the varsity tennis team. He helped the school’s tennis team grow by encouraging others to join.

“But I just think it's momentous to have these moments. Because obviously, it's my last year in high school, but to be recognized at such a global scale was just awesome,” Arreola said.

Kamila Cortez Ramirez is another one of the winners— she’s an AP Honors student. In addition to competing in state tennis competitions, she also coaches kids in her free time.

“Tennis honestly, for me, it was an outlet of frustration, coming into tennis, I did it the year after quarantine. I know it brought me so many opportunities, this is them,” Cortez Ramirez said.

Miguel Gonzalez said loves tennis as much as using digital media to help out his community. When he’s not busy making videos or on the court, he’s studying for his AP Honors courses.

“So to be able to get this money and be able to go somewhere I want and study what I want opens the door and a lot more opportunities for me to do what I want to accomplish in life,” Gonzalez said.

Nevaeh Robles is a tennis star who plays the snare drum in the marching band.

“But honestly never give up like in your mindset always, always know you can do it because when you have that shred of life, I can't do this. You can. It's just you like you're overthinking yourself,” Robles said.

BNP Paribas officials say this is their way of leveraging tennis and supporting the community's needs.

It's inspiring. Yes, they play tennis. We love that. But there are excellent students. They are leaders in their own community. They are so well-spoken, so articulate, they have a plan," said Jean-Yves Fillion, vice chairman of BNP Paribas USA.

The four students will also be recognized on Saturday at the BNP Paribas Open Center Court.