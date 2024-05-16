Skip to Content
Education

Indio teacher named 2024 Riverside County Teacher of the Year

By
Published 7:53 PM

Mrs. Amy Torres, a math teacher at Indio High School, was named 2024 Riverside County Teacher of the Year.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content