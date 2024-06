Highs today will be reasonable, but the heat rises into the week.

Starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. the Valley and areas to our south will be under an Excessive Heat Warning until Saturday evening. Highs will climb into the lower one-teens.

Heat will plague the entire region for most of the weekend as high pressure controls the weather pattern.

Good news for the coming week, highs drop to the lower 100s and stay there most of the week.