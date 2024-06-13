Palm Springs Public Library kicks off Summer Reading Program

The Palm Springs Public Library began its month-long summer reading program for all ages on Monday.

The program, titled "Read, Renew, Repeat," began at 10 a.m. Monday and focuses on "sustainability, recycling, and being good stewards of our resources," Library Director Jeannie Kays said.

The library, in collaboration with the Friends of the Palm Springs Library and the Palm Springs Sustainability Commission, will be offering a variety of prizes for participants ranging from a $100 Amazon gift card, to a free book, to a PlayStation 5.

To participate, Palm Springs residents need to register online at the library website or in the Beanstack app to log their reading hours.

"It's another great year full of wonderful in-person programs and free books,'' Kays said. "Summer reading helps combat reading loss sometimes experienced over the summer. Studies indicate that students who read recreationally outperform those who do not, and we know that students read more

when they can choose materials based on their own interests."

The program ends on July 20.

More information is available by visiting the Palm Springs Public Library at 300 S. Sunrise Way, by calling the library at 760-322-7323 or visiting pslibrary.org.