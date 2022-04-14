‘Chella’ makes its return to Indio on April 20

"Chella, Celebrando a la Communidad," is returning to the city of Indio on April 20!

The FREE one-day music festival will be held at Bliss Avenue and Towne Street in downtown Indio from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Goldenvoice is organizing the festival, in partnership with the city of Indio and Vallarta Supermarkets.

"Formerly a ticketed event, Chella has restaged in the desert’s original downtown for a celebration of the community, putting the spotlight on the locals who have created memories and music here for generations," reads an announcement from Indio.

Chella will feature performances by local and touring acts, including Mexican folk singer-songwriter Ed Maverick, who also performing at this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Additional performances curated by Goldenvoice include So Cal soul singers Thee Sinseers alongside featured local artists Israel’s Arcade and Garb. Festival favorite and local maestro Alf Alpha & Super Sonido Sistema will host and deejay to the evening.

There will be sweet treats and good eats served up at La Cocina by Vallarta Supermarkets.

No chairs, coolers or alcoholic beverages will be allowed in the performance area. Blankets, strollers, bags and (cute) puppies are permitted.

FEATURED PERFORMERS:

ED MAVERICK - THEE SINSEERS - ISRAEL’S ARCADE - GARB

FEATURED ATTRACTIONS:

ALF ALPHA & SUPER SONIDO SISTEMA

LA COCINA BY VALLARTA SUPERMARKETS

LOCAL FOOD TRUCKS