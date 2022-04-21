Coachella Weekend 2 set times released

The set times for Weekend 2 of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival have been released!







One of the immediately notable changes is that Arcade Fire is not on the list of performers this weekend. The popular band performed a surprise set on Friday on Weekend 1.

Another notable change is singer Bishop Briggs has dropped out after testing positive for COVID-19.

I have Covid 🥺 I’ve taken multiple tests and they are all positive. In order to keep you guys, my band and crew safe I won’t be able to make my Coachella set tomorrow. I am beyond bummed and fighting back tears as I write this. — Bishop Briggs (@bishopbriggs) April 21, 2022

Rap duo Run the Jewels has been moved from Sunday (Weekend 1) to Friday evening on Weekend 2.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on the Coachella Music & Arts Festival.