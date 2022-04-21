Skip to Content
Festival Season
today at 3:39 PM
Coachella Weekend 2 set times released

Coachella

The set times for Weekend 2 of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival have been released!

One of the immediately notable changes is that Arcade Fire is not on the list of performers this weekend. The popular band performed a surprise set on Friday on Weekend 1.

Another notable change is singer Bishop Briggs has dropped out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rap duo Run the Jewels has been moved from Sunday (Weekend 1) to Friday evening on Weekend 2.

