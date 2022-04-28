Singer Brandi Carlile cancels Stagecoach performance after catching COVID; see new set times here

In a video posted to social media, singer Brandi Carlile told fans she'll be missing Stagecoach this year. She was scheduled to perform Friday night.

"Hey, buddies. It finally happened. I have the COVID, so I won't be able to come to Stagecoach," Carlile said. She said she has a chest infection, but that she had "turned a corner" and is starting to feel better.

MORE: FESTIVAL SEASON SPECIAL SECTION

Carlile said she was "devastated" to be missing the performance, telling fans, "see you on the other side of this."

Stagecoach has sent the singer wishes for a fast recovery and updated set times.

Wishing @brandicarlile a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹 See below for updated set times pic.twitter.com/UhQyKRAPcg — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) April 28, 2022

Related: 100+ Coachella shuttle drivers reported being sick from food poisoning