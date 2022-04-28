Skip to Content
Festival Season
By
today at 11:36 AM
Published 11:30 AM

Singer Brandi Carlile cancels Stagecoach performance after catching COVID; see new set times here

KESQ

In a video posted to social media, singer Brandi Carlile told fans she'll be missing Stagecoach this year. She was scheduled to perform Friday night.

"Hey, buddies. It finally happened. I have the COVID, so I won't be able to come to Stagecoach," Carlile said. She said she has a chest infection, but that she had "turned a corner" and is starting to feel better.

MORE: FESTIVAL SEASON SPECIAL SECTION

Carlile said she was "devastated" to be missing the performance, telling fans, "see you on the other side of this."

Stagecoach has sent the singer wishes for a fast recovery and updated set times.

Related: 100+ Coachella shuttle drivers reported being sick from food poisoning

https://youtu.be/vsHl2aZMfgM

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Festival Season

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content