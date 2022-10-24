Coachella and Stagecoach festival locals-only passes available for residents

Coachella Valley residents today can buy general admission passes to the Stagecoach and Coachella Music and Arts festivals.

Exclusive passes for area residents for both festivals became available Monday morning at 10 a.m. with a four-pass limit for the Coachella festival and an eight-pass limit for the Stagecoach festival.

The passes are full-price and may only be purchased by local residents within the eligible zip codes listed on the festival websites. Local residents can also buy passes for their guests to use.

Residents can visit Coachella.com/residents for more information about Coachella. For Stagecoach, residents can visit StagecoachFestival.com/residents.

Stagecoach announced its 2023 line-up in September which includes headliners Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton. Coachella has yet to announce its line-up of artists.