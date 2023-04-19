Frank Ocean drops out of Coachella Weekend 2, TMZ & multiple sources report

Frank Ocean has dropped out of weekend 2 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, according to multiple sources, including TMZ and Variety.

This comes after Frank Ocean's controversial headlining set on Sunday that left many puzzled and disappointed. The set started an hour late, featured long pauses, little singing, and was ultimately forced to end early due to the city of Indio's curfew rules.

A rep for Frank Ocean sent a statement to TMZ and Variety, confirming this is related to a leg injury he sustained:

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. “On doctor’s advice, ARTIST is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.

A source close to the situation told Variety that Frank Ocean's spot Sunday could be taken up by Blink-182. The band were surprise performers during weekend 1.

There has been no official word from Goldenvoice on the situation. During Weekend 1, set times were released Wednesday at around 11 p.m.

