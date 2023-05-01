Arrests at Stagecoach music festival down from 2022, citations slightly up

The Indio Police Department released its statistics for the 2023 Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

This year's data revealed that arrests were down by 22% from the 2022 festival. There was a total of 98 arrests this weekend at the festival, the majority related to false identification and drug/alcohol/intoxication.

Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication 46 False Identification 49 Possession of Drugs for Sales 0 Property Crimes 1 Other 2

In 2022, there were 125 arrests during the festival.

This year police issued 65 traffic-related citations, all but three were related to people using disabled person placards. In 2022, there were 63 citations issued.