Festival Season

Coachella music festival announces 2024 dates, advanced sale starts on Friday

Goldenvoice
Updated
today at 3:01 PM
Published 2:46 PM

The 2024 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is still more than 300 days away but you can get the ball rolling on your passes soon!

The advanced sale for the popular music festival in Indio will start on Friday, June 16.

You can register to be notified of the sale at coachella.com

The advanced sale allows you to buy a pass for $99 down. The remaining cost will be split into 6 equal payments due the 15th of every month through December 2023. 7 payments total. This option is only available until June 30, 2023.

We still don't know who could end up on the lineup for the 2024 festival, the lineup typically drops around January.

Coachella will be held on April 12-14 and April 19-23 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.

Jesus Reyes

