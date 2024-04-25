Skip to Content
Mural of Toby Keith unveiled at Neil’s Lounge in Indio ahead of Stagecoach

City of Indio
The city of Indio is getting in the country spirit ahead of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

This week, a commemorative mural of the late Toby Keith was unveiled at Neil's Lounge in Indio. The mural was done by Jonas Never ahead of this year's festival, which takes place this weekend.

Keith headlined Stagecoach in 2010 and 2013.

He died in February after a battle with after a battle with stomach cancer.

In March, it was announced that Keith would be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be held in October.

Jesus Reyes

