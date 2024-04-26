Stagecoach Country Music Festival begins today in Indio; Eric Church headlines

Thousands of celebrants made their way today to the Empire Polo Club for the first day of the 2024 Stagecoach Country Music Festival, which is set to be headlined by Eric Church tonight.

The festival grounds opened to pass-holders at noon, with performances set to be held throughout each day on five different stages -- Mane Stage, Palomino, Diplo's Honkytonk, Toyota Music Den, and Bud Light Backyard. Set times for each day are available at stagecoachfestival.com/set-times/.

Church will headline the first night at Mane Stage, following performances from Lauren Watkins, Ben Burgess, Josh Ross, Josh Abbott Band, Hailey Whitters, Elle King, and Jelly Roll. Other acts scheduled to perform on other stages include Nickelback, Dillon Francis, Carin Leon, Paul Cathen, Wyatt

Flores, and Matt Schuster.

Miranda Lambert will headline Saturday, following performances from Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Ernest, Tanner Adell, Tenille Townes, Maddie and Tae, and Casey Barnes. Other performers set to take over the remaining stages include Luke Grimes, Charley Crocket, The Chainsmokers, Brandi Cyrus. Morgan Wallen is Sunday night's headliner, following other performers including Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith.

Festival attendees will also have the opportunity to attend late-night performances on the Palomino stage, which will include Nickelback, Diplo and Wiz Khalifa, according to festival organizers.

The venue will also feature a Ferris wheel, the Compton Cowboys, Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse and a Honkytonk Dance Hall.