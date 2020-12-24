Lua Family wins Indio’s most creative light show

Holidays

The city of Indio has announced that one of our very own KESQ employees, Luis Lua, won the title "Most Creative" for his amazing dancing light show.

Not only is Luis' home decked out with an impressive display of Christmas lights as holiday music plays, but they also have it set-up where they can control their neighbor's light show!

Lua won a trophy, plus $2,000 from the city of Indio for their celebration of lights contest!

Did you see the winners of our #CelebrationofLights contest? The title of "Most Creative," plus a trophy and a $2,000 check from the @IndioChamber and City of Indio, went to the Lua Family for their dancing light show! Check out their full video here: https://t.co/VJtiDiRhwt pic.twitter.com/IBggwFuFN7 — City of Indio (@CityofIndio) December 23, 2020

Luis is an esteemed member of our station's IT and engineering staff, as you can see with the impressive light display.

