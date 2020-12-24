Skip to Content
Holidays
By
today at 7:41 pm
Published 7:37 pm

Lua Family wins Indio’s most creative light show

The city of Indio has announced that one of our very own KESQ employees, Luis Lua, won the title "Most Creative" for his amazing dancing light show.

Not only is Luis' home decked out with an impressive display of Christmas lights as holiday music plays, but they also have it set-up where they can control their neighbor's light show!

Lua won a trophy, plus $2,000 from the city of Indio for their celebration of lights contest!

Luis is an esteemed member of our station's IT and engineering staff, as you can see with the impressive light display.

Check out some of the valley's other light contest winners:

News / News Headlines / Top Stories

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content