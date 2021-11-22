Palm Springs Festival of Lights returns Dec. 4; Tree lighting set for Dec. 3

The Palm Springs Festival of Lights makes its long-awaited return next week!

The popular festival will start at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 4.

Everyone is inviting to come down to downtown Palm Springs to see the city's signature holiday event featuring

spectacular twinkling floats, magnificent marching bands, huge Macy’s-style holiday balloons – and Santa Claus of course! This year’s Community Grand Marshals are Mariah Hanson, founder of Dinah Shore Weekend and Linda Barrack, CEO of Martha’s Village and Kitchen.

Just one day prior to the parade, residents are also invited to bring the whole family and join Santa Claus and the City Council for the Official City of Palm Springs Holiday Tree Lighting at 5:15 p.m. sharp in Frances Stevens Park, 500 N. Palm Canyon Drive.

This year’s community tree lighters are parade grand marshals Mariah Hanson and Linda Barrack.

Prior to the lighting of the City’s spectacular 22-foot tall Holiday Tree, Main Street Palm Springs and Mayor Christy Holstege will host the annual Holiday Banner Student Awards beginning at 4 p.m. in the park.

“After a long period of pandemic restrictions, the City of Palm Springs is thrilled to once again celebrate the joy of the holiday season with our residents and visitors at the Official City of Palm Springs Holiday Tree Lighting and at the spectacular Festival of Lights Parade,” said Mayor Christy Holstege. “We invite the entire Coachella Valley to come celebrate the magic of the holidays in downtown Palm Springs, truly like no place else!”

Free cookies, hot cocoa, and activities for children will be available until 6 p.m.